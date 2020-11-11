‘It’s difficult to find a place in the industry’

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:16 IST

Known for her numerous comical sketches, series and commercials, actor Anjali Barot feels it’s difficult to make it big in the entertainment industry on your own.

“I always wanted to be an actor. But never shared this dream with anyone as I knew I’ll be mocked at. So, I completed my course in Bachelor of Mass Media and took up a job at a production house. Soon, I realized that this way I will never reach in front of the camera,” said the ‘Wrong Number’ actor.

So, she quit her job and started auditioning. “Nothing much changed as after scores of auditions only one or two materialised. Finally, I decided to take up web sketches for better prospects. It’s actually very difficult to find a place in the industry on your own,” she said.

Her long-nurtured dream needed that one break to get that instant recognition all actors think of. “It was in 2018 that I auditioned for ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ and waited for a year for it to materialised. I used to have sleepless nights as it was such a big project that too under filmmaker Hansal Mehta and I desperately wanted it to go on floors and release.”

Feeling delighted with her latest series getting good reviews and more work coming her way Anjali wants to work across mediums. Talking about her role, she said, “It was challenge playing a 30-year-old non-fictional character. The role had an enchanting charm and a beautifully sketched journey of a common man’s housewife, who stood by him in all his thick and thin. I’m working on a few interesting projects set for next year.”