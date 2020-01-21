6-year-old girl saves family from house fire, hailed as ‘hero’

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:02 IST

A 6-year-old girl is being hailed as hero by people for her quick reaction to smoke which ultimately helped in saving her family’s life. Her actions saved her parents and 2-year-old younger brother.

Avenel Fire Department took to Facebook to share the story of the courageous one. In the post, they informed that a fire engulfed the house of a fellow firefighter FF Karlbon yesterday. It’s, however, the efforts of his young daughter Madalyn Karlbon which stopped the incident from claiming any lives.

“This little girl right here, Madalyn Karlbon, the daughter of FF Karlbon who is just 6 years old woke up to the sound of the activated smoke detector, saw the smoke and immediately ran to awake her dad and alert him of the fire,” the department wrote.

“Without any hesitation she jumped into action and ultimately saved the lives of her family by remembering all she was taught during fire prevention week and through the vast knowledge that her dad and fellow firefighter family has instilled in her,” they added.

Finally, praising the young one for being a “bright and smart” child. Also, writing that the entire department is proud of her. “Way to go Madalyn. You’re indeed a hero!!!” they finally wrote as the post’s ending line.

Read the post here:

People couldn’t stop appreciating Madalyn’s courage. While some applauded her quick act, others prayed for the family.

“She’s a hero like her dad. Sending prayers to the whole family,” wrote a Facebook user. “Way to go Madelyn, you’re my hero for sure. What a smart and sweet little live guardian angel you are!” commented another. “Sad but an incredible story. Thank you Madalyn for saving your family. You deserve a special award,” wrote a third.

In another post, the Avenel Fire Department informed that the family is safe but they have “lost almost all of their belongings”. Hence, they urged people for “monetary donation” which can help the family to purchase items of basic needs.

What do you think of this courageous girl?