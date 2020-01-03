7-year-old swallows AirPod he got for Christmas. Then this

it-s-viral

A cool Christmas gift turned into something of a nightmare for a family in Atlanta, Georgia. A seven-year-old had to be rushed to the emergency room after he ended up swallowing an AirPod he received as a present. Posts, complete with a photo of the child’s X-ray, have been shared on Facebook by the kid’s mother and they are going all kinds of viral.

“I can’t make this up. My child, my child. Thanks for all of the prayers. We’re home. No more airpods for this kid,” wrote Kiara Stroud on the social networking site on December 29. She also posted a photo of her son, QJ’s X-ray that clearly shows the AirPod inside his stomach.

In a post, Stroud wrote about getting a call at work from her mother about QJ being rushed to the ER since he had swallowed his AirPod. “I don’t know why but this only child is going to make sure that I’m the parent that can relate to every mommy’s crazy story,” she wrote in her post.

Stroud told WSB-TV her son was holding the AirPod in his mouth when he accidentally swallowed it. The second-grader was rushed to the ER where doctors assured them the device would pass on its own.

The boy meanwhile had some concerns. “He was like, ‘Mom. I don’t want my phone,’ because he got a phone for Christmas as well, and he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be near my phone. I don’t want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ He’s a crazy kid,” Stroud told WSB-TV.

Stroud later shared another update about the incident and how she dealt with it as a parent.

“Ok! No more AirPods or Earbuds for you!” writes a Facebook user. “This will be a moment you laugh at when he is 17,” says another. “Luckily they’re waterproof so he can still use them,” comments a third.