A day in the life of cat Marley will make you want to switch lives with him

Marley has a very busy and happening life. Watch him in the video below

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:17 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Marley the cat drinking water from the faucet.
Marley the cat drinking water from the faucet. (Instagram/@marleymalin)
         

Tyga’s ‘Bored in the House’ song may not apply to this feline in LA - he has a lot to do the entire day. A video on Marley the cat’s Instagram page takes you through his entire day and boy! Wouldn’t you like to switch lives with him.

Marley, whose Instagram handle says he’s ‘just a kitten living it up in LA!’, actually seems to be doing just that. The video shows all the activities Marley does throughout the day which includes – two or three naps, playing around with toys of his choice, having his nom noms and of course, hydrating.

Watch:

The video, since being shared on June 17, has collected over 1.3 lakh views and 26,000 likes. “Comment your favorite part,” the post asked people and that’s exactly what they’ve done along with sharing some more reactions to Marley’s fabulous life.

“Everything is my favorite part,” replied one and honestly, we cannot help but agree. “So cute how he goes through his cat toy box looking for a toy he wants to play with,” wrote another sharing their fave bit from the video. “Hydration, discovery of the cardboard piece and going through his basket were my favorite bits but let’s face it, Marley is perfection! Such a cutie,” posted another.

“Does he sleep throughout the night with you? The way he lays on the pillow with you is sooo soft,” commented an individual. “That is tooo cute!! That is a loved and well cared for kitty! Adorbs!” wrote another. “He leads a very busy life,” added a third. Why of course, being adorable on this level and running your own Instgram page does keep you quite engaged.

What do you think of Marley and his day?

Also Read | Adopted cat Luna can’t get enough of the hooman who rescued her. Watch

