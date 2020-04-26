e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘A new virus, a new us’: Anand Mahindra shares brilliant video, says it ‘tells us how to find ourselves’

‘A new virus, a new us’: Anand Mahindra shares brilliant video, says it ‘tells us how to find ourselves’

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share such a video which is motivating.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra’s tweet prompted tons of positive responses from people.
Anand Mahindra’s tweet prompted tons of positive responses from people. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

In recent times, isolation and social distancing are the needs of the hour. With several countries under lockdown, people are staying indoors trying to flatten the curve. Amid these, it’s only natural for people took look for inspiration and they’re mostly finding it on the Internet. In fact, the online world is filled with videos of inspiring voice-over or celebrity-speaks. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share such a video but the way it is done is a little different from others – though equally motivating.

“I’ve seen so many videos & messages & quotes about finding meaning & value in the lockdown,” Mahindra tweeted. He then adds how this video “brilliantly tells us how to find ourselves” without using any voiceover or celebrity-speak and he is right. Just with the powerful use of topography, the clip captures the realities of the present situation and also leaves a note of inspiration.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered over one lakh views – and the numbers are still increasing. With more than 7,400 likes and close to 2,200 retweets, the video has prompted all sorts of reactions from people.

“What a lovely play of typography. Excellent thinking and really loved the way the animation portrayed the emotion the words,” wrote a Twitter user. “Soul - stirring n uplifting Sir,” expressed another. “Beautiful video sir… so innovative and full of positivity,” tweeted a third. “It’s nice Sir, it’s simply shows how to turn negativity into positivity,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra impressed by this modified e-rickshaw, wants owner to be an advisor to his teams

