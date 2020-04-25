Anand Mahindra impressed by this modified e-rickshaw, wants owner to be an advisor to his teams

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:27 IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing posts showing how people across the globe use innovative techniques to simplify day to day tasks. His recent tweet shows one such idea. Someone modified their regular e-rickshaw to accommodate the social distancing needs people have in this day and age. Mahindra shared a video of this unique vehicle, not only praising the idea but also writing how some of his teams may have a thing or two to learn from the innovator.

The video posted by Mahindra shows what looks like a regular e-rickshaw. However, this one is modified to include four separate seating compartments. Through this modification, four people can ride on the same vehicle without any contact with the others. The idea does some neat, given the current situation.

“The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me,” tweeted Mahindra. He also tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and added, “We need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams!”

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

Since being posted yesterday, the video has collected over 32,000 likes and more than 6,800 retweets - and counting. Several people praised the idea.

“That’s almost a ‘Quarantine Tuk-Tuk’! Brilliant!” posted a Twitter user. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” wrote another. “Social isolation transportation system,” commented a third.

What do you think about this video?