Ace, the golden retriever is very protective of parcels. Watch adorable video

Ace, the golden retriever is very protective of parcels. Watch adorable video

“Ain’t nobody touching my parcel,” reads the caption of the video.

Sanya Budhiraja
The image shows Ace, the doggo with a parcel.
The image shows Ace, the doggo with a parcel. (Instagram/@ace.thegoldy)
         

Dogs possess many excellent qualities and one among them is their incredible guarding ability. That, along with their cuteness and general friendly nature may be precisely what makes them such good companions to hoomans. Now, this particular golden retriever, named Ace, is showcasing all these beautiful qualities in a hilarious video.

Posted on Instagram from Ace’s very own account, the clip is captioned, “Ain’t nobody touching my parcel”. When Ace says nobody, he means nobody. It seems like not even his hooman, who ordered the parcel in the first place, can touch it.

At the beginning of the recording, Ace is sitting on a bed with an Amazon parcel beside him. His hooman, who is behind the camera, asks him, “Can I have it?”. The inquiry seems to inspire Ace to get up, protectively, and start barking. It becomes clear that the pooch isn’t interested in sharing the delivery.

The pet parent persists, never the less, asking the canine “Can I have it?” repeatedly. But Ace doesn’t budge. He tries to dodge his mum’s hand a few times. When she does succeed in getting the parcel off the bed, Ace tries one last time to bite into the cardboard to keep it with him.

Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the video has received over 1 lakh views and many favourable comments.

Here is how netizens had to say about Ace, the doggo with excellent guarding skills. One person said, “So adorable puppy”. Another individual wrote, “Stunning A”. “Finders keepers,” read one funny comment.

What are your thoughts on the dog and his ace, pun intended, guarding skills?

