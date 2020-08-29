Adorable video of kittens ‘carjacking’ a Barbie van may leave you smiling. Watch

it-s-viral

“Aww! That is so adorable,” this is what you may be inclined to say about a video showcasing three little kittens. Shared on Reddit, the video has all the three ingredients which make a clip a delightful watch – cuteness, cuteness, and cuteness.

Though old, the video again grabbed the limelight and conquered people’s hearts after being shared some nine hours ago. It captures the antics of three tiny felines playing with a toy minivan. As a special treat, the video also features an impressive entry from a lovely dog.

“Our foster kittens playing in my daughter’s Barbie van. I watch this video every so often when I need a smile and laugh. (Bonus: our mini-Aussie, Biscuit, at the end.),” shared with this caption, the video has now gathered more than 41,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing.

People had a lot to say about the clip, and some couldn’t stop gushing over it.

“I was just awwing over this, and my husband looks over and says it looks like a carjacking. I’m in tears! The tiniest carjacking,” wrote a Redditor, and we know exactly what they mean. There were several others who stated that this is the “cutest carjacking ever.” Don’t you agree?

“Biscuit is here to handle the business. Out with your paws up! (they didn’t listen. Biscuit is ready for retirement, anyway),” said another trying to guess the perspective of the dog. “I never knew I needed to see kittens in a Barbie van, but this was definitely missing from my life,” said a third. Now, that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly relate to.

“Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!” commented a fourth with a line of the popular song Barbie Girl.

What do you think of the video?

