e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Adorable video of kittens ‘carjacking’ a Barbie van may leave you smiling. Watch

Adorable video of kittens ‘carjacking’ a Barbie van may leave you smiling. Watch

The video shared on Reddit captures antics of three tiny kittens.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kittens playing with the toy van.
The image shows the kittens playing with the toy van. (Screengrab)
         

“Aww! That is so adorable,” this is what you may be inclined to say about a video showcasing three little kittens. Shared on Reddit, the video has all the three ingredients which make a clip a delightful watch – cuteness, cuteness, and cuteness.

Though old, the video again grabbed the limelight and conquered people’s hearts after being shared some nine hours ago. It captures the antics of three tiny felines playing with a toy minivan. As a special treat, the video also features an impressive entry from a lovely dog.

“Our foster kittens playing in my daughter’s Barbie van. I watch this video every so often when I need a smile and laugh. (Bonus: our mini-Aussie, Biscuit, at the end.),” shared with this caption, the video has now gathered more than 41,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing.

Our foster kittens playing in my daughter’s Barbie van. I watch this video every so often when I need a smile and laugh. (Bonus: our mini-Aussie, Biscuit, at the end.) from r/aww

People had a lot to say about the clip, and some couldn’t stop gushing over it.

“I was just awwing over this, and my husband looks over and says it looks like a carjacking. I’m in tears! The tiniest carjacking,” wrote a Redditor, and we know exactly what they mean. There were several others who stated that this is the “cutest carjacking ever.” Don’t you agree?

“Biscuit is here to handle the business. Out with your paws up! (they didn’t listen. Biscuit is ready for retirement, anyway),” said another trying to guess the perspective of the dog. “I never knew I needed to see kittens in a Barbie van, but this was definitely missing from my life,” said a third. Now, that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly relate to.

“Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!” commented a fourth with a line of the popular song Barbie Girl.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Cats try to get a pencil stuck under the door frame out, netizens appreciate their efforts

tags
top news
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned again today
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned again today
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Cash-starved Tirupati temple to draw monthly interests for expenses
Cash-starved Tirupati temple to draw monthly interests for expenses
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In