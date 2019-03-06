Akshay Kumar’s fire stunt has Twitter lit with hilarious jokes, memes

Guess he’s called ‘the ultimate Khiladi’ for this precise reason. Actor Akshay Kumar recently took social media by storm with a fiery stunt during an event. Akshay is soon to be a part of a new Amazon Prime Original and he made the grand announcement in quite the Khiladi-style – by walking on stage while being on fire, literally. And while the stunt has left fans thoroughly impressed, many on Twitter couldn’t help but share jokes and memes about the whole thing.

“Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning,” Akshay tweeted along with pictures of himself on fire during the event.

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

While the tweet has collected over 27,000 ‘likes’, more than 3,000 retweets and a ton of comments of praise for the actor and his stunt, there are also those who couldn’t help but share some hilarious tweets. Case in point:

teri jali na?🔥 pic.twitter.com/uGqxu7zhvv — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 5, 2019

When you have your boards tomorrow and you enter the hall without completing the 4 most important chapters. https://t.co/p8sEeLbX2A — Mugabae (@Mabenna1) March 6, 2019

me pretending everything is fine when my life is falling apart https://t.co/Vz5UMXHMjr — diti 🌻 (@ughditi) March 5, 2019

When i go out in the summers👇😂 https://t.co/6h1K5iAXur — PuraniJeansNayaDaur (@puranijeansnd) March 6, 2019

Me announcing my unconventional career choices: https://t.co/75NNR0QbpX — Prayagraj S. (@pisypeace) March 6, 2019

How the team feels when we are nearing deadlines 🤣 https://t.co/LAG3oizaVB — Sonaal (@sonaal) March 6, 2019

Literally no one:



Seriously, no one:



Akshay Kumar: let me light myself on fire to promote a show https://t.co/gwiveuC0V1 — accio (@itsmaliwhooo) March 5, 2019

me trying to get through college like: https://t.co/IKtZbQRzsh — Sanchit Agarwal (@sanchoagarwal) March 5, 2019

Me after eating that momo chutney https://t.co/NPkoTm9Ire — Harshit (@Harshithappened) March 5, 2019

That’s not all. Akshay’s daredevilry got this reaction from his wife, author Twinkle Khanna:

Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019

To which he replied:

Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of 😬 https://t.co/cqCqXDrbSs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kesari.

