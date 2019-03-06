Today in New Delhi, India
Akshay Kumar’s fire stunt has Twitter lit with hilarious jokes, memes

Here are some of the funniest tweets

it's viral Updated: Mar 06, 2019 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Akshay Kumar,memes,jokes
Akshay Kumar announced his new show by walking on stage while being on fire, literally. (Twitter)

Guess he’s called ‘the ultimate Khiladi’ for this precise reason. Actor Akshay Kumar recently took social media by storm with a fiery stunt during an event. Akshay is soon to be a part of a new Amazon Prime Original and he made the grand announcement in quite the Khiladi-style – by walking on stage while being on fire, literally. And while the stunt has left fans thoroughly impressed, many on Twitter couldn’t help but share jokes and memes about the whole thing.

“Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning,” Akshay tweeted along with pictures of himself on fire during the event.

While the tweet has collected over 27,000 ‘likes’, more than 3,000 retweets and a ton of comments of praise for the actor and his stunt, there are also those who couldn’t help but share some hilarious tweets. Case in point:

That’s not all. Akshay’s daredevilry got this reaction from his wife, author Twinkle Khanna:

To which he replied:

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kesari.

What do you think about the stunt?

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:07 IST

