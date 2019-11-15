Aliens or baby owls? What do you see in this old video going viral

it-s-viral

Stories about extraterrestrial life almost always leave people fascinated. And this tweet, with a hilarious twist about those ‘aliens spotted’ stories, is going all kinds of viral. In a tweet posted by Daniel Holland, the Twitter user jokes about some creatures that look like aliens but are found very much on earth.

“I’m now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls,” Holland wrote and shared the video on November 14. The tweet is complete with a video of said ‘aliens’.

I’m now positive that people who claim to have seen aliens have actually just seen baby owls. pic.twitter.com/CAr65NG9qR — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) November 14, 2019

The two baby owls are going all kinds of viral on Twitter thanks to the hilarious caption tweeted by Holland.

Since being shared, the video has gained people’s attention as is clear from over five million views it has garnered till now. Further, it has also amassed close to 2.7 lakh likes and close to 72,000 retweets. People dropped lots of comments on the video of the two feathery creatures with big eyes. A few also took hilarious route to express themselves. Some even wrote that the images scared them.

As it turns out, the video actually surfaced back in 2017. It was captured by some people at a construction site in Visakhapatnam. Previously, it went viral with the claim that the creatures seen in the video are aliens. Several people started sharing the video with the same claim, so much so, that officials of a zoological park had to come forward to reveal the truth about the creatures.

Curator Shivani Dongre of Nehru zoological park said that the birds are from the barn owl species, reported Deccan Chronicle back in 2017. “They are beautiful which are distributed downwards from central India. Their heart shaped faces and downward beaks are characteristics of the species,” added Dongre.

“When birds get attention, they tend to be observant in behaviour which is probably why the birds look alarmed. As it was a construction site, the birds were on a flat surface. If they had a surface to grip on, we could have seen them perch,” Dongre told Deccan Chronicle.

Since it takes time for baby owls to grow their feathers, they look different from their grown up counterparts.

