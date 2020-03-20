Amar Chitra Katha is offering 30-days of free access to all its classics to make ‘social distancing’ easier

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:50 IST

Many of us may remember the brightly coloured comic strips and well-layered characters from one of India’s oldest publishers ‘Amar Chitra Katha’. Their detailed designs and localised stories introduce children to a world of magic and mystic while opening little windows to the many different cultural nuances found across this wide nation.

Well, the comic bookseller has stepped up in a time of need! The makers of Tinkle are offering children free access to both their classics series via electronic applications for an entire month. This includes over 100 Tinkle Magazines and 350 Amar Chitra Katha books. All one has to do to access this evergreen content is, download the application on their mobile phone or tablet, create an account and then they are free to start reading!

Cooped up in the house with nothing to do? Let us help out. We're giving everyone FREE ACCESS to both our Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comic apps for an entire month! Get a FREE one month subscription to our entire catalogue till March 31st, 2020! (1/3)#ACKComicsApp pic.twitter.com/eWb1L7dJVD — Amar Chitra Katha (@ACKComics) March 16, 2020

This news comes at a time when many of us are cooped up in our houses practising ‘social distancing’ as Covid-19 cases rise across the globe. What better way to keep young minds active and occupied than with the magic of story-telling?

Tweeple have had an increasingly positive reaction to this announcement given that many themselves grew up with these stories.

One Twitter user said, “revisiting my childhood”. While another focused on the importance of reading for young minds and how such an effort may help shift the focus from other visual mediums. They commented on the thread, “hopefully should improve reading habits of children and not engage with TV and mobile devices”.

Here are some other responses to the initiative

During this never-seen-before type of pandemic, it is great to see everyone do their bit to make the journey to normalcy all the more bearable. If you are a child, have a child, or are just interested in reading Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha be sure to check out the links listed in the tweet for free access.