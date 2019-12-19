Amid anti-CAA protests in Delhi, pic of girl giving rose to cop goes viral

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:13 IST

Hundreds of students from various universities of Delhi are holding protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since Sunday. People are staging protests in other parts of the country too over the passage of CAB in Parliament last week.

In Delhi, the protests lead to momentary shutdown of telecom services in parts, closing down of some metro stations, and cancellation of several flights.

Expectedly, Twitter is abuzz with talks about the anti-CAA protests in Delhi. However, amid the chaos, an image capturing a glimpse of humanity and harmony went viral on social media. The picture shows a girl, one of the protestors, presenting a red rose to a policeman.

It was clicked at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday, reports PTI.

With words of praise, several people shared the image on Twitter. Before knowing what people wrote, here’s the picture which has created quite a stir online.

While some called it the best way to fight, others commented on the scene captured in the image. This is what people tweeted:

Parliament passed the bill last week and after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind it became an act. Since then, various parts of the country have witnessed people protesting against the act.