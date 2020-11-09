e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Amritsar man paints portrait of Joe Biden, adds it to collage of 230 US Presidents

Amritsar man paints portrait of Joe Biden, adds it to collage of 230 US Presidents

Rubal said he covered all the 46 US Presidents in the last 230 years, from George Washington till Biden, in the painting, which he wished to be displayed in the art galleries of the country as well as in the White House.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Amritsar
Jagjot Singh Rubal has made a collage of paintings of all the Presidents of the United States, to which he added Biden’s painting, soon after the Democratic candidate became the President-elect on Saturday.
Jagjot Singh Rubal has made a collage of paintings of all the Presidents of the United States, to which he added Biden’s painting, soon after the Democratic candidate became the President-elect on Saturday.(ANI)
         

An Amritsar painter has added the picture of the US President-elect Joe Biden in his prized possession -- a collage of all the United States Presidents in the country’s over 230 years of constitutional government.

Jagjot Singh Rubal has made a collage of paintings of all the Presidents of the United States, to which he added Biden’s painting, soon after the Democratic candidate became the President-elect on Saturday.

Rubal said he covered all the 46 US Presidents in the last 230 years, from George Washington till Biden, in the painting, which he wished to be displayed in the art galleries of the country as well as in the White House.

“I had painted till Trump. Yesterday, I made the portrait of Biden after became the 46th President-elect of America. I want to congratulate Biden on winning the election and convey him my best wishes. I hope India-US ties improve under him,” he said.

About the painting, he said it is 8-ft-by-8-ft. “It took me four months to complete this. I have 10 world records in my name and want this to be displayed in the art galleries in the US and also the White House,” Rubal added.

The former vice-president would become the oldest president in US history at 78.

