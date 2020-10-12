e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra mentions two workout styles through video of dogs. Watch

Anand Mahindra mentions two workout styles through video of dogs. Watch

Which of these styles do you identify with?

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:31 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows both canines on treadmills. Yet what they’re doing is quite different.
The video shows both canines on treadmills. Yet what they’re doing is quite different. (Twitter/@Anand Mahindra )
         

Are you someone who loves a good one-hour-long high intensity workout every day? Or are you the kind who has to force themself to make it through a 30-minute-daily workout and no more. Or are you someone who doesn’t care to know the ‘E’ of exercise? Well, people have different approaches to staying fit and this video highlights two kinds perfectly.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared this video on his Twitter handle and it has been a source of laughter for many. The video shows two distinct styles of working out. What’s adorable is that these styles are demonstrated by two adorable dogs.

The video shows both canines on treadmills. Yet their styles are completely different.

“Pooch on the left: ‘Feel the burn! No pain, no gain!’ Pooch on the right: ‘Ok. 30 minute daily workout to keep my insurance premium low. Minimum effort, maximum gain. Box ticked’,” shared Mahindra in his tweet. He even shared, “On Sundays, the pooch on the right is my role model”.

Watch the video, you may also end up relating to one of these workout styles:

Shared on October 11, the video has collected over 7,600 likes and more than 600 retweets along with several comments.

“Aww so cute! BTW, neither of them feel like copying each other! This works for me, that works out for you sort of look,” shared an individual. “The pooch on the right is always my role model,” posted another.

What do you think about the video? Which style do you identify with?

tags
top news
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In