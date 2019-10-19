e-paper
Anand Mahindra shares video of man playing the blues, wants to find him for this reason

Anand Mahindra shared the video of a man playing a rendition of a popular blues standard Hoochie Coochie Man on his guitar.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shared about an hour back, the video is already attracting a lot of attention.
Shared about an hour back, the video is already attracting a lot of attention. (Twitter/Anand Mahindra)
         

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is quite popular among tweeple as he keeps on dropping all sorts of tweets from time to time. From motivating to hilarious, most of his tweets never fail to capture the attention of people. Case is point, his latest post too is creating quite a stir.

Mahindra shared a video of a man playing a rendition of a popular blues standard Hoochie Coochie Man on his guitar. Written by Willie Dixon and sang by Muddy Waters, the rendition by this particular man impressed the business tycoon and now he wants to find him for a very special reason. He wants him to perform at the Mahindra Blues Festival.

“That’s what I call a Hoochie Coochie Sheikh!” Mahindra wrote. Then he tagged two people and asken them weather they can “get hold” of the man for the festival.

Shared about an hour back, the video is already attracting a lot of attention. Till now, it has gathered over 7,900 views and close to 350 likes – and the numbers are still increasing.

Many people are dropping comments on Anand Mahindra’s post. While some are praising the man’s singing capabilities, others are asking all sorts of questions.

What do you think of this man playing the blues? Did he impress you too?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 20:54 IST

