Anand Mahindra shares video of man playing the blues, wants to find him for this reason

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:01 IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is quite popular among tweeple as he keeps on dropping all sorts of tweets from time to time. From motivating to hilarious, most of his tweets never fail to capture the attention of people. Case is point, his latest post too is creating quite a stir.

Mahindra shared a video of a man playing a rendition of a popular blues standard Hoochie Coochie Man on his guitar. Written by Willie Dixon and sang by Muddy Waters, the rendition by this particular man impressed the business tycoon and now he wants to find him for a very special reason. He wants him to perform at the Mahindra Blues Festival.

“That’s what I call a Hoochie Coochie Sheikh!” Mahindra wrote. Then he tagged two people and asken them weather they can “get hold” of the man for the festival.

Shared about an hour back, the video is already attracting a lot of attention. Till now, it has gathered over 7,900 views and close to 350 likes – and the numbers are still increasing.

That’s what I call a Hoochie Coochie Sheikh! Hey @vgjairam @jaytweetshah can we get hold of this dude & get him out here for the @mahindrablues fest?? 😊 pic.twitter.com/AQqO7kIdGO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 19, 2019

Many people are dropping comments on Anand Mahindra’s post. While some are praising the man’s singing capabilities, others are asking all sorts of questions.

What do you think of this man playing the blues? Did he impress you too?

