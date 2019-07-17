Today in New Delhi, India
Assam floods: Wildlife rescuers save struggling baby rhino, video is viral

Officials and volunteers are working tirelessly to help as many animals as possible and videos posted on Twitter show just what that entails

it's viral Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Rhino,Assam,Flood
Team rescuing a rhino calf being swept away in the floodwaters(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

The Assam flood has left large areas of Kaziranga National Park submerged and rescue operations are on in full force to save the animals. Officials and volunteers are working tirelessly to help as many animals as possible and videos posted on Twitter show just what that entails. A video going viral shows a team rescuing a rhino calf being swept away in the floodwaters.

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video - shared by many - on Twitter last evening. The clip shows rescuers on a boat trying to help the struggling calf stay above water with the help of a raft and ropes.

Posts shared by Wildlife Trust India also show the rescue of another calf.

Other tweets also detail the rescue of Hog deer and elephant calves:

The posts have collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

“Sincere appreciations to the Kaziranga rescue team for their dedicated efforts to rescue rhino’s, Hog deers and elephant calves,” posted Sudha Ramen IFS on Twitter.

Here’s what several others are saying:

The Assam flood has uprooted thousands of people. According to reports, lakhs have been affected by the situation and over 83,000 people have been forced to take shelter in over 490 relief camps.

