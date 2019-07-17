Assam floods: Wildlife rescuers save struggling baby rhino, video is viral

The Assam flood has left large areas of Kaziranga National Park submerged and rescue operations are on in full force to save the animals. Officials and volunteers are working tirelessly to help as many animals as possible and videos posted on Twitter show just what that entails. A video going viral shows a team rescuing a rhino calf being swept away in the floodwaters.

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video - shared by many - on Twitter last evening. The clip shows rescuers on a boat trying to help the struggling calf stay above water with the help of a raft and ropes.

Some will be lucky. A team of wildlife rescuers get hold of a #Rhino calf in Kaziranga. In the time of disasters. Courtesy WA. pic.twitter.com/d2xqbK1QuG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 16, 2019

Posts shared by Wildlife Trust India also show the rescue of another calf.

This baby rhino in a backyard behind the bushes had to be tranquilised by our vet @samshulwildvet before it could be rescued from the water and Brough to #CWRC #Kaziranga #AssamFloods

Proud of our team @wti_org_india @action4ifaw working with @kaziranga_ to #savewildlife pic.twitter.com/P4e9usdBZt — Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 17, 2019

A good shower after being pulled out of flood waters, veterinarian to examine for injuries and a time for stablisation at the #wildliferescue centre #CWRC run by @wti_org_india and @action4ifaw with #AssamForestDepartment

Life of a rescued #babyrhino #Kaziranga #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/k8d9EjDmgi — Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 17, 2019

Other tweets also detail the rescue of Hog deer and elephant calves:

This young #elephant was found wandering alone at NorthBank #AssamForestDepartment. An older 'kumki' elephant guided it #BackToTheWild in Behali RF. See this thread & follow us for all updates on our work during #AssamFloods #WildlifeRescues @vivek4wild @HCL_Foundation pic.twitter.com/IXHs4LjNIz — Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 15, 2019

The posts have collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

“Sincere appreciations to the Kaziranga rescue team for their dedicated efforts to rescue rhino’s, Hog deers and elephant calves,” posted Sudha Ramen IFS on Twitter.

Sincere appreciations to the Kaziranga rescue team for their dedicated efforts to rescue rhino's, Hog deers and elephant calves. Here the @kaziranga_ staff are seen rescuing a rhino calf. They are a classic example for "Heroes don't always wear capes".

Source - Kaziranga NP pic.twitter.com/boPUAuMac7 — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 16, 2019

Here’s what several others are saying:

So good to see! That said, not sure how deep the water is, wonder why they don't have life jackets on! — Sharath Vishnu (@sharathvishnu20) July 16, 2019

The unsung heroes !! — Kalpana Prasad (@KalpanaPrasad03) July 16, 2019

So finally the rhino on the raft? What about the others?? Can't there be a big raft saving some more? — Sree Basu (@SreeBasu84) July 16, 2019

true heroes..👌👌mam.. — Harender Chahal (@ChahalHarender) July 16, 2019

Thank you all those people who are saving humans and animals.



May God bless you.



Stay safe.🌸 — Nasrat Khan (@khan_nasrat1) July 17, 2019

The real Hero of Kaziranaga National park

Hats off guys — ashutosh (@ashutoshoffice) July 17, 2019

The Assam flood has uprooted thousands of people. According to reports, lakhs have been affected by the situation and over 83,000 people have been forced to take shelter in over 490 relief camps.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 19:14 IST