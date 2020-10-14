Astronaut shares what he wants to take to the Moon, netizens love it

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:34 IST

“What would you pack on a trip to the Moon?”, a few days back NASA had asked this question to tweeple and they shared all sorts of answers. Ranging from chocolate chip cookies to one’s favourite stuffed toy, people came up with different options. Now, astronaut Chris Cassidy has also come up with an answer and it has piqued the attention of netizens.

Cassidy shared two images of the item on Twitter and wrote that he has taken it to all his missions to space. It’s an adorable spaceman toy.

“If I was on the next mission to the Moon, I would have to bring this tiny spaceman with me! He’s flown with me on all of my missions and was in my uniform pocket for all the SEAL missions I have been a part of. Kind of like a good luck charm. #NASAMoonKit,” Cassidy described in the caption.

Check out Cassidy’s lucky charm:

If I was on the next mission to the Moon, I would have to bring this tiny spaceman with me! He’s flown with me on all of my missions and was in my uniform pocket for all the SEAL missions I have been a part of. Kind of like a good luck charm. #NASAMoonKit pic.twitter.com/nPvK0DSqvl — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) October 13, 2020

Shared on October 13, the post has garnered over 6,800 likes along with more than 600 retweets. While some dropped the list of things they would take to a trip to the moon, others found the little spaceman to be a precious souvenir. Many also shared pictures of their own toy astronaut buddies in the comments section.

Little Astronaut to Big Astronaut: "Chris thank you for your teachings, you taught me to read and write. Although I am missing an arm. Robo arm here will give me assistance, that is when I learn to operate it, which you will teach me, or else ((Alien I, II or III?))." — 🦅 Romy 🛰 (@RomyErikson) October 13, 2020

I lost the helmet here, he never leaves me, the flying spaceman, Bruce McCandless with it’s MMU !

I got this like 15 years ago or so idk. pic.twitter.com/XO1xJdxeki — OkinaTV (@tv_okina) October 14, 2020

If ever he decides to hang up his visor, I'm your guy! :) pic.twitter.com/l3BLbu7KAh — Boos Hauntsville (@BuzzHuntsville) October 13, 2020

What a sweet good luck charm thanks for all the Great photos that you have shared with us all — Clare Raynor (@ClareRaynor) October 13, 2020

What are your thoughts on the astronaut’s lucky little toy?