Home / It's Viral / Baby rhino plants ‘kiss of love’ on mom. Picture is super adorable

Baby rhino plants ‘kiss of love’ on mom. Picture is super adorable

The image is simple yet has a high cuteness value.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows little rhino named Yuvaraj and its mom.
The image shows little rhino named Yuvaraj and its mom. (Twitter/@DEFCCOfficial)
         

If you are someone who likes seeing adorable videos and images of little animal babies, then chances are you know about Yuvaraj – a rhino calf. Born to a rhino named Rani, the mother and calf are residents of Patna Zoo. Just a month ago, the news of Yuvaraj’s birth brought smiles to people. Now, little rhino is making people go “aww” all over again and for the sweetest reason possible.

An image shared on Twitter by Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change of Bihar Government shows the mother-son duo in an adorable moment.

Simple yet high on the cuteness quotient, the picture shows the little one leaning towards its mom – as if planting a kiss on her cheek.

“All kids love their mother whether they’re humans or animals,” the department wrote in their tweet, adding, “’The kiss of Love’ by the #Yuvaraj of #PatnaZoo”.

Take a look at the image which has the power to break the cuteness barometer.

Till now, the post has gathered over 300 likes. One Twitter user wrote “feeling like love,” and shared two heart emojis to express themselves.

“Nice message ‘All kids love their mother whether they’re humans or animals’ - very true,” commented another while praising the department.

A similar story involving a ‘kiss’, shared a few days back, evoked a feeling of happiness in many. A video of the incident captured one hippo dashing towards another and colliding. The way the hippos crashed almost made it look like the animal was planting a kiss on the other. Many, while commenting on the video, suggested that it shows a mother-daughter duo. Shared on Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s official Facebook profile, the video won people over.

What do you think of the video?

