Baby turtle with two heads spotted, named Squirt and Crush

The image of a baby turtle which was recently spotted in a beach on South Carolina has left many amazed. It’s because, the animal showcased a very rare feature – two heads.

A nonprofit organisation named Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island took to Facebook to share the image of this unusual animal on August 28.

“We thought we had seen it all during this very busy season on Sea Turtle Patrol! Yesterday on patrol during a nest inventory this bicephalic hatchling was discovered,” they wrote. “This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare. As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, this hatchling was released to the ocean. Good luck to Squirt and Crush!” they added.

Since being shared, the post has captured the curiosity of many. It’s quite clear from over 7,000 reactions, more than 6,000 shares, and about 1,000 comments that the post has gathered till now.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some were amazed, there were a few who thanked the organisation for taking care of the baby turtle.

“Amazing!! Hope we see this beautiful creature in the future!! Grow big & strong!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow, this was something I’ve never seen. What are the odds of survival? Hope it survives and lived a long life. Go little buddy,” wrote another user. “That is so amazing. Two heads are better than 1!” commented a third.

