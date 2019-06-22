Bear breaks into a house, takes nap in a closet

Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn’t too hard, wasn’t too soft, but just right for a nap.

Missoula County sheriff’s officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave on Friday morning.

They had to call Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department officials, who tranquillised the bear so it could be relocated.

Sheriff’s officials say in a Facebook post that deputies responded at 5:45 a.m. to a call that a bear opened the door to the Butler Creek’s mudroom and somehow locked the deadbolt once inside.

Later, the department also shared a video from of the “bear adventure!”

They say the bear “began ripping the room apart” before climbing up the closet for a nap.

