Home / It's Viral / Bear cubs pay a visit to police station for 'surprise inspection' in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. Watch

Bear cubs pay a visit to police station for ‘surprise inspection’ in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. Watch

Shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the video shows three cubs walking calmly.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 13:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the bear cubs.
The image shows the bear cubs.(Twitter/@ipskabra)
         

In an amusing, as well as, giggle-inducing incident, three bear cubs wandered into a police station in Kanker, Chhattisgarh for a ‘surprise inspection’. Now, a video of the visit shared on Twitter has sparked a happy chatter on the micro-blogging site.

Shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the video shows the cubs walking calmly. The caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, informs people about the incident. Kabra, in the caption, also shared words of appreciation for those who were on-duty when the incident took place. He wrote their bravery and patience in such circumstances are worth applauding.

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of views. Till now, the video has been viewed 6,600 times. It has also accumulated various comments from people.

“Kanker me ye aam bat hai sir, ye mere camera ka hai (Sir, this is a very common incident in Kanker),” wrote a Twitter user and shared a video of bears standing in the middle of a road.

To which, Kabra replied:

In response, the Twitter user shared another video:

“It’s my home town. These bears usually come out in search of food. Impact of human interference in their natural habitat, quite adventurous though,” said a user of the micro-blogging platform.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

