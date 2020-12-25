‘Beautiful blue marble’: Incredible images and videos of Earth taken from space

it-s-viral

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen the various images and videos of Earth, captured from outer space, on different social media platforms. “Amazing,” “mesmerisinng,” and “beautiful,” are some among the many adjectives that people often use to react to such content. There is a high possibility that you’ll also be using those words and more after seeing these amazing clips and pictures of our Blue Planet that various space agencies and astronauts have shared on their official social media profiles.

Let’s start this journey into the world of amazement with this video shared by astronaut Victor Glover. While sharing the clip he wrote that it’s his first video of Earth taken from space. “My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!” he tweeted alongside this incredible clip:

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

Calling our planet a “beautiful blue marble”, this is what astronaut Colonel Doug Hurley tweeted:

Our beautiful Blue Marble. pic.twitter.com/GwpKb3Tlbl — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) July 30, 2020

You may have seen the now-viral image by NASA which shows snow-covered Himalayan Mountains from space. In the caption shared alongside the picture, the space agency described that “The bright city lights of New Delhi, India” are also visible in the picture. Here’s what they shared:

“The Earth from here is a grand oasis in the big vastness of space,” NASA captioned their latest Instagram post and shared the iconic snapshot known as “Earthrise.”

“It happened a few minutes after 10:30 am Houston time on December 24, 1968. Exactly 52 years ago today, Apollo 8 @NASAastronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and Bill Anders became the very first humans to orbit the Moon and to witness the Earth rising above the moon’s barren surface,” they wrote.

“This iconic snapshot known as “Earthrise” was taken aboard Apollo 8 by lunar module pilot Bill Anders, shows Earth peeking out from beyond the lunar surface; a unique and never-before-captured gift of perspective. Earthrise continues to serve as a way to educate and inspire every single one of us here on the glistening marble, mottled with blue-white swirls,” NASA further explained.

Then there is this image of Andros Island, the largest island in the Bahamas, taken by Astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Can you guess from where? Of course, space.

What are your thoughts on the shares?