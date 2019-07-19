Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 19, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Bengali newspaper confuses Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Umtiti with Stranger Things’ characters Dustin and Lucas, leaves Twitter in splits

As it turns out, a Bengali newspaper confused the image as the footballers’ real-life childhood picture.

it's viral Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:45 IST
Stranger Things,Netflix,Twitter
Twitter user Devarsi Ghosh tweeted an image of the newspaper cutting on July 18. (Twitter/@devarsighosh)

Antoine Griezmann, a French professional footballer, recently took to Twitter to share an image comparing himself and fellow player Samuel Umtiti with Stranger Things’ characters Dustin and Lucas. While football fans are praising the post for its amazing comparison, it has left desi tweeple in splits for a very different reason.

As it turns out, a Bengali newspaper confused the image as the footballers’ real-life childhood picture. The image was published in the newspaper along with a caption, which when translated, reads, “Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann. The childhood friendship of two French footballers is still intact.”

Twitter user Devarsi Ghosh tweeted an image of the newspaper cutting on July 18. Since then, it has garnered about 8,600 ‘likes’ and over 3,700 retweets.

Tweeple showered varied comments on the post. “I CANNOT STOP LAUGHING,” wrote a Twitter user. “Stranger Things happenin,” tweeted another. Here is how others reacted:

Stranger Things is a retro sci-fi series by Netflix and its third season was recently launched globally. Till now, the show has been viewed by over 40.7 million accounts.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:44 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics