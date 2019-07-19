Bengali newspaper confuses Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Umtiti with Stranger Things’ characters Dustin and Lucas, leaves Twitter in splits

Antoine Griezmann, a French professional footballer, recently took to Twitter to share an image comparing himself and fellow player Samuel Umtiti with Stranger Things’ characters Dustin and Lucas. While football fans are praising the post for its amazing comparison, it has left desi tweeple in splits for a very different reason.

As it turns out, a Bengali newspaper confused the image as the footballers’ real-life childhood picture. The image was published in the newspaper along with a caption, which when translated, reads, “Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann. The childhood friendship of two French footballers is still intact.”

Twitter user Devarsi Ghosh tweeted an image of the newspaper cutting on July 18. Since then, it has garnered about 8,600 ‘likes’ and over 3,700 retweets.

A Bengali newspaper used photos of Dustin and Lucas from Stranger Things as pictures of footballers Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann being friends since childhood. 😁 pic.twitter.com/dSJriXUse7 — Societybot (@devarsighosh) July 18, 2019

Tweeple showered varied comments on the post. “I CANNOT STOP LAUGHING,” wrote a Twitter user. “Stranger Things happenin,” tweeted another. Here is how others reacted:

Stranger Things is a retro sci-fi series by Netflix and its third season was recently launched globally. Till now, the show has been viewed by over 40.7 million accounts.

