e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Bollywood stars on TikTok: From Sunny Leone to Madhuri Dixit, B-town actors who’re rocking the platform

Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Leone, and others dish out videos on TikTok for staying in touch with their fans.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From Madhuri Dixit to Sunny Leone, various B-town stars have TikTok profiles.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sunny Leone, various B-town stars have TikTok profiles. (Instagram)
         

If you are on social media, there’s a very slim chance that you haven’t come across TikTok videos. It’s one such wave that has certainly created a frenzy among people. Be it lip-syncing to songs or dialogues, or something else it won’t be wrong to point out that this platform has an enthusiastic bunch of users, including several Bollywood stars. B-Town stars like Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sunny Leone, and others dish out videos on TikTok for staying in touch and entertaining their fans.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ recently joined the platform and has already garnered over 8 lakh followers. Her profile also has close to 1.7 million likes. Though, till now, she has posted just 2 videos but both of them have amassed over 10 million views.

Shahid Kapoor

With just 6 videos, the Haider star enjoys close to 6.2 lakh followers on TikTok. Further, his profile has cover eight lakh likes.

Sunny Leone

Next in line is Sunny Leone who has close to 1.4 million followers and 5.9 million likes. She is much active than others and often drops videos which ends up garnering millions of likes and views.

Riteish Deshmukh

With close to 30 videos, till now, this actor enjoys a massive 42.8 million likes on his profile. Further, it has got close to 6 million followers. He often takes part in trending TikTok challenges too.

Did we miss any? Which Bollywood star’s TikTok profile would you like to follow?

tags
top news
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveMotichoor Chaknachoor movie reviewDeepika PadukoneDelhi Air QualitySabarimalaOdd-even in DelhiSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

India News