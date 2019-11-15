Bollywood stars on TikTok: From Sunny Leone to Madhuri Dixit, B-town actors who’re rocking the platform

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:16 IST

If you are on social media, there’s a very slim chance that you haven’t come across TikTok videos. It’s one such wave that has certainly created a frenzy among people. Be it lip-syncing to songs or dialogues, or something else it won’t be wrong to point out that this platform has an enthusiastic bunch of users, including several Bollywood stars. B-Town stars like Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sunny Leone, and others dish out videos on TikTok for staying in touch and entertaining their fans.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ recently joined the platform and has already garnered over 8 lakh followers. Her profile also has close to 1.7 million likes. Though, till now, she has posted just 2 videos but both of them have amassed over 10 million views.

Shahid Kapoor

With just 6 videos, the Haider star enjoys close to 6.2 lakh followers on TikTok. Further, his profile has cover eight lakh likes.

Sunny Leone

Next in line is Sunny Leone who has close to 1.4 million followers and 5.9 million likes. She is much active than others and often drops videos which ends up garnering millions of likes and views.

Riteish Deshmukh

With close to 30 videos, till now, this actor enjoys a massive 42.8 million likes on his profile. Further, it has got close to 6 million followers. He often takes part in trending TikTok challenges too.

Did we miss any? Which Bollywood star’s TikTok profile would you like to follow?