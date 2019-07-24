Brave birds protect their eggs from monitor lizard in Ranthambore. Watch incredible video

In a battle between a monitor lizard and bird much smaller than it, one would assume, it’s the former that will come out as the clear winner. This incredible video shot in Rajasthan, however, showcases an entirely different picture. It shows just far some beings can go to protect their own.

Photographer Shashanka Nanda shared the stunning footage of this clash between the two creatures - recorded at Ranthambore National Park - on Facebook. He explained on the social networking site that the Bengal Monitor was after a clutch of eggs laid by a Red Wattled Lapwing. However, as it tried to make its way towards its meal, an entire flock of lapwings blocked its way.

“As soon as the lizard started advancing towards the eggs, an entire flock of lapwings, led by this brave one blocked its path,” he wrote on Facebook. “A few dive bombed the lizard as well,” he added.

Turns out the collective power of the birds was no match for the reptile. Watch:

Nanda shared the video some nine hours ago on the Indian Birds Facebook page where it has collected a ton of reactions.

“Great documentation and video!” says one Facebook user. “Just great to witness,” says another. “Superb capture of natural history,” comments a third.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 18:05 IST