e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bride helps groomsman propose to bridesmaid at her wedding, netizens love it. Watch

Bride helps groomsman propose to bridesmaid at her wedding, netizens love it. Watch

The clip has been shared on Reddit with a caption saying, ‘Plot Twist’.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:30 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“What a great friend,” wrote a Reddit user.
“What a great friend,” wrote a Reddit user. (Reddit/CodeDinosaur)
         

You may have seen several videos of the bouquet toss at weddings. This one, though, has quite the twist. In fact, it’s so interesting that people cannot stop talking about it.

The video shows the bride preparing to toss the bouquet as her bridesmaids stand behind her. However, instead of throwing it, she turns around and walks up to one of her bridesmaids and simply hands it to her. She seems rather surprised at what’s happening. However, the bride asks her to turn around and that’s when she notices the huge surprise.

Behind her, down on one knee with a ring in his hand is one of the groomsmen and her fiancé-to-be. The video makes for a wonderful watch.

The clip has been shared on Reddit with a caption saying, “PLOT TWIST”. Since being shared a day ago, it has collected over 68,000 upvotes and still counting.

PLOT TWIST from r/MadeMeSmile

The video has gathered several reactions.

“When everyone is on the same page this is great. Love seeing such close friendship,” wrote a Reddit user. “Only acceptable way to propose at a wedding, when the bride is your accomplice. Beautiful,” shared another. “What a great friend,” added a third.

Of course there were those who weren’t too excited about a proposal at a wedding.

“It’s nice, but I’m still team no proposals at a wedding... I’m prepared for the downvotes I just couldn’t not say it,” posted an individual.

Someone shared their own experience by writing, “If it’s planned it’s super sweet. I did the same thing at my wedding actually. And they got married next”.

What do you think of this proposal?

tags
top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In