Bull eats 40 gms worth gold ornaments, family is waiting for it to ... poop. Twitter calls it ‘orna-vorous’

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:15 IST

In a bizarre incident, a family from Haryana - for past three days - is eagerly waiting for a bull to ... poop. Hopefully, when it releases the waste materials the family will be able to get back its possession – about 40 grams of gold.

As it happens, the family accidentally threw away the gold items along with some kitchen waste which was eventually eaten by the bull in question. So, the family is now serving the choicest of eatables to the animal in the hope that they will retrieve what they have lost.

Turns out, two members of the family of a local businessman Janak Raj removed their ornaments and kept it in a bowl in their kitchen. Unknowingly, someone filled the bowl with vegetable waste and threw out the contents for the strays.

It’s when one of the earrings was found outside, the family came to know that the ornaments were missing. Immediately, they saw the CCTV footage from a camera installed at their house and discovered that a stray bull has consumed the vegetable waste – along with the gold items.

They searched for almost five hours to track down the bull and then tried to take it home after spotting it. Now, they are hoping that the ornaments could be retrieved from dung.

“We have been checking the dung to recover the gold. It’s a dirty job, but we have no other option,” says Janak Raj.

The news soon made its way onto Twitter and people dropped all sorts of comments.

“Omg,” wrote a Twitter user. “Jamaal ghota or isabgol could help,” commented another. “Orna-vorous cows,” jokingly commented another.

Ravinder Sharma, retired director, research (DR) from Lala Lajpat Rai university of veterinary and animal sciences (LLRU) told Hindustan Times that the animal should be first taken for an X-ray. “This will confirm whether the animal has swallowed the gold or not. Depending on the location of the gold inside the bull, it will be clear if it can be retrieved through surgery. The matter is a bit complex, but the possibility of the jewels coming out with the stool is possible,” he added.

What do you think of extremely unusual incident?

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:44 IST