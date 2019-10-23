e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Bull eats 40 gms worth gold ornaments, family is waiting for it to ... poop. Twitter calls it ‘orna-vorous’

As it happens, the family accidentally threw away the gold items along with some kitchen waste which was eventually eaten by the bull in question.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
the family almost searched for almost five hours to track down the bull (representational image).
the family almost searched for almost five hours to track down the bull (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

In a bizarre incident, a family from Haryana - for past three days - is eagerly waiting for a bull to ... poop. Hopefully, when it releases the waste materials the family will be able to get back its possession – about 40 grams of gold.

As it happens, the family accidentally threw away the gold items along with some kitchen waste which was eventually eaten by the bull in question. So, the family is now serving the choicest of eatables to the animal in the hope that they will retrieve what they have lost.

Turns out, two members of the family of a local businessman Janak Raj removed their ornaments and kept it in a bowl in their kitchen. Unknowingly, someone filled the bowl with vegetable waste and threw out the contents for the strays.

It’s when one of the earrings was found outside, the family came to know that the ornaments were missing. Immediately, they saw the CCTV footage from a camera installed at their house and discovered that a stray bull has consumed the vegetable waste – along with the gold items.

They searched for almost five hours to track down the bull and then tried to take it home after spotting it. Now, they are hoping that the ornaments could be retrieved from dung.

“We have been checking the dung to recover the gold. It’s a dirty job, but we have no other option,” says Janak Raj.

The news soon made its way onto Twitter and people dropped all sorts of comments.

“Omg,” wrote a Twitter user. “Jamaal ghota or isabgol could help,” commented another. “Orna-vorous cows,” jokingly commented another.

Ravinder Sharma, retired director, research (DR) from Lala Lajpat Rai university of veterinary and animal sciences (LLRU) told Hindustan Times that the animal should be first taken for an X-ray. “This will confirm whether the animal has swallowed the gold or not. Depending on the location of the gold inside the bull, it will be clear if it can be retrieved through surgery. The matter is a bit complex, but the possibility of the jewels coming out with the stool is possible,” he added.

What do you think of extremely unusual incident?

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:44 IST

tags
top news
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News