Case of missing dog had Uttarakhand police on a leash. Read

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:15 IST

A case of a missing dog had the police in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on a leash. The dog baffled them even more after he responded to the call of two claimants.

The two-year-old Labrador then had to spend a night in the “custody” of Kashipur Police after the two owners claimed him to be theirs.

Kashipur’s senior sub-inspector, Vinod Joshi, said the confusion started over the yellow Labrador, who was reportedly missing since December last year.

“The lost dog was found by one of the residents of the town a few days ago, who then put a post on his Facebook account. In that post, he claimed that he had found a lost pet dog and asked its owner to collect it from him,” Joshi said.

After reading the post, one person contacted him saying it was his dog which had gone missing since December 26. He then received a phone call from another person who also claimed ownership and said that the dog could not be found since December 12.

“Interestingly, the description given by both about their lost dog was the same as of the one found by him. Instead of handing the dog to either one of them, he informed the police about it and handed the dog to us on Thursday,” said Joshi.

Police kept the dog and called both the claimants to the police station. The claimants were asked to call out the Labrador and told that whoever the dog responded to will be considered the real owner.

“However, to our confusion, when the two called it by the respective names given by them, it responded to both and approached them while wagging its tail. We then decided to keep it with us at the police station till we found the real owner,” Joshi said.

The dog, as well as the claimants, then spent Thursday night at the police station. During its stay, it happily roamed around the premises with both of them adding to the confusion.

“However, it finally got solved on Friday evening when one of the claimants, whose dog went missing on December 12, informed the police in writing that it’s not his dog and asked it be given to the other one,” said Joshi.

The Labrador was finally handed over to his real owner.