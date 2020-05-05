Cat chilling on a clothes-drying rack proves that it does what it wants. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 05, 2020 17:42 IST

We all sort of know by now that cats are masters of their own destiny. It is hard, if not impossible, to force a pet feline to do something it doesn’t wish to. This kitty, who is chilling on a clothes-drying rack despite having many other comfortable surfaces to lay on, is a personification of that particular trait of the species.

This almost 20-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on May 3. Posted to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, it was captioned, “The humans bought things for me to sleep on but I’ll choose this uncomfortable contraption because no one tells ME what to do”.

The recording starts with the camera focusing on some comfy looking cushions kept on a sofa. It then pans backwards to where a clothes-drying rack is kept. Onlookers see certain items hanging from its bars but they also witness an unexpected being hanging-out on the edge of the rack. It is none other than our beloved head-strong kitty who is clearly the star of this amateur film.

Now, we aren’t cat-readers but the feline’s expression could be decoded as, “um, excuse me, did I give you permission to record me?”. The hooman tries to make their point by moving the camera to a lower angle. This offers the audience a chance to see the cat’s little body clinging onto the thin rods of the rack, probably uncomfortably. When the pet parent tries to get a closer look, their actions are met with hostility. The feline puts a paw up blocking the camera view as if to say, “That is not a flattering angle for me. Please stop”. That is where the recording ends but not before making us believe that any angle is a good angle when it comes to this feline!

The post currently has almost 27,000 upvotes and nearly 250 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the clip. One person said, “That is the cutest face! I’m in love”. While another wrote, “I got a good laugh out of this. Those big eyes at the end! So cute”.

“Most interesting kitten in the world,” read one comment. While another Reddit user stated, “Lol at the privacy paw at the end - kitty’s saying ‘hey buddy, my eyes are up here’”.

What are your thoughts on this head-strong feline?

