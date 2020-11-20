e-paper
Cat dresses up as different fictional characters, looks super ‘purrty’. Watch

“Why are cats this adorable?” read one comment under the post. Oh, if only one had an answer to this question.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:11 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a black-and-white furred feline dressed up as Doctor Who.
The image shows a black-and-white furred feline dressed up as Doctor Who. (Reddit/@pkkballer22)
         

Are you a Harry Potter fan? Do you enjoy watching different adaptations of Sherlock Holmes? Do you consider yourself a Whovian? If you answered ‘yes’ to any or all of those questions, then here is a ‘pawsome’ video that may tickle your fancy. This cat clip may not only remind you of your favourite fictional series and the characters who starred in it but will probably also leave you ‘feline’ good.

Posted on Reddit on November 20, this recording is almost 20 seconds long. “Fashion styles,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video opens to a shot of a black-and-white furred feline sitting on a countertop. “Fashion styles of fictional characters,” reads the text on top of the screen. The text at the bottom of the screen says, “Harry Potter”. But truthfully, you may have been able to guess that anyway given the kitty’s round glasses and Gryffindor scarf.

Check out the rest of the fashion looks in the video below, and see if you can find some of your favourites fictional characters in it:

Fashion styles from r/cats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘cats’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 6,500 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this fashionable feline. One person said, “The Beetlejuice one had me cracking up”.

Another individual asked, “Why are cats this adorable?”. “I love ‘Cat Sparrow’” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share? Which look was your favourite?

Also Read | Library dresses up their resident cat as Elsa from Frozen

