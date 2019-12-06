e-paper
Cat sounds like it’s saying ‘well, hi’, viral video surprises people

The video, shared on both TikTok and Instagram, captures the cat’s unusual meowing which sounds like “well, hi”.

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 13:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows Gambino, the cat’s meowing sounds like it’s saying ‘well,hi’.
Image shows Gambino, the cat’s meowing sounds like it’s saying ‘well,hi’. (Instagram/gambino_911)
         

There are many who will agree that cats are ruling over the Internet. From travelling pillion on a bike to ‘dancing’ to popular tunes, there are numerous online cat videos and images which keep people entertained. Now, there’s a latest edition to that list and it captures a four-legged furry ball meowing in a very unusual manner.

The video, shared on both TikTok and Instagram, captures the cat’s unusual meow. Many claim that it sounds like the cat is saying “well, hi,” – that too in a “thick Southern accent.”

In the video, the cat named Gambino runs past another cat as his human follows him. Eventually, the cat lets out a unique meow which has now amused many.

“It sounds like he is saying “Well Hi!!! “In a thick southern accent!! Just to clarify, that is a pet tracker on his collar,” wrote Gambino’s human while sharing the video on Instagram.

Take a look at the unusual video:

The video has gathered millions of views with several people dishing out all sorts of comments. “Talking kitty,” exclaimed an Instagram user. “Does it often make that sound combo, or was this just a lucky fluke?” asked another. “Well, hi,” joked another. “I detected a bit of Daffy Duck accent. Cute,” wrote a fourth.

Back in August, another cat became Internet sensation due to the same reason - its unique meowing. Many were surprised that the little kitten’s meowing sounds more like quacking of a duck.

