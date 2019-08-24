Kitten that ‘quacks’ like a duck is Internet’s latest obsession. Video can impress you too

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:11 IST

Many will agree that cats are ruling over the Internet. Love them or hate them, if you are a netizen you can’t ignore them. From “dancing” to “playing guitar,” there are numerous online cat videos that are keeping people entertained. And now, a clip – that is making many go aww - is the latest addition to that list. It captures a kitten doing something very unusual – “quacking.”

In the video, the kitten – Melvin - is seen pawing at a crate. He is also heard meowing and surprisingly it sounds more like a duck quacking.

The video, captured by Sarah Thornton at Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg, was shared on Facebook on August 18. Since being shared, the post has received over 89,000 views – and still counting. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 1,200 reactions, comments, and shares.

Take a look how the young kitty “quacks”:

“Sounds like a mix breed with a duck and a cat,” wrote a Facebook user. “Duck cat,” another voiced a similar thought. “Adorable. They all have their own voice. I swear our cat, Patches, chirps like bird,” wrote a third.

Here’s what others commented on the post:

Later, the animal centre took to Instagram to share the news of Melvin’s adoption. “Handsome little Melvin stole the heart of his new parents!” they wrote and shared an image of the young kitty with its new family.

What do you think of this kitten’s unusual meowing?

