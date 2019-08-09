e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Cat meets power socket, instant sparks flow. Result is both scary and funny

Since being shared on August 6, the tweet has amassed over 13,000 ‘likes’ and more than 6,000 retweets

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped funny comments on the post.
People dropped funny comments on the post. (Twitter/@owurakuwaa)
         

Many cat parents would agree that the four-legged feline creatures are known for their notoriously inquisitive nature. There is even a phrase – curiosity killed the cat – that’s used to warn people about the dangers of being nosy. A recent series of images, shared on Twitter, about the misadventure of a cat captures the essence of the phrase perfectly.

“Curiosity almost killed the cat last night,” reads the tweet’s caption that was shared by a user of the micro-blogging site. See for yourself how the cat’s curiosity proved costly for it.

Since being shared on August 6, the tweet has amassed over 13,000 ‘likes’ and more than 6,000 retweets.

The post has left many people in splits. “Man’s came out looking like a mad scientist,” commented a Twitter user. “Whoever took these pics is a hero,” tweeted another. “I’ve never laughed so hard,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Have you seen a better example of curiosity killing... err... almost killing a cat?

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 14:30 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss