Cat meets power socket, instant sparks flow. Result is both scary and funny

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:35 IST

Many cat parents would agree that the four-legged feline creatures are known for their notoriously inquisitive nature. There is even a phrase – curiosity killed the cat – that’s used to warn people about the dangers of being nosy. A recent series of images, shared on Twitter, about the misadventure of a cat captures the essence of the phrase perfectly.

“Curiosity almost killed the cat last night,” reads the tweet’s caption that was shared by a user of the micro-blogging site. See for yourself how the cat’s curiosity proved costly for it.

Curiosity almost killed the cat last night😂 pic.twitter.com/3Vq2eH6u1f — Gladys👅💦 (@owurakuwaa) August 6, 2019

Since being shared on August 6, the tweet has amassed over 13,000 ‘likes’ and more than 6,000 retweets.

The post has left many people in splits. “Man’s came out looking like a mad scientist,” commented a Twitter user. “Whoever took these pics is a hero,” tweeted another. “I’ve never laughed so hard,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Man came out with his last life, wondering how the shockwave took 8 lives just like that. 😂 — bankole (@bankole30894114) August 6, 2019

This is a CATastrophe😂😂😂 — Ninjitsu (@mukhtar_usman) August 6, 2019

If Albert Einstein was a cat😸😂😂😂😂 — Ruchi Agarwal (@RuchiAg65250454) August 6, 2019

😂😂😂😂🚼🚼 i have laughed waaay too hard at this — George 🐕 (@george_odongo_) August 6, 2019

This is a true Tom and Jerry episode — Megas XLR (@claeusdev) August 6, 2019

Have you seen a better example of curiosity killing... err... almost killing a cat?

