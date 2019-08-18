‘Dancing’ cat is Internet’s latest viral craze. Video will impress you too

it-s-viral

If you need a little pick-me-up treat on Sunday, we have something for you that may make you smile. It’s a video of a “dancing” cat that has left many thoroughly entertained and there is a chance that it’ll impress you too.

Set to the song Mr. Sandman sung by The Chordettes in 1954, the video - originally shared on TikTok - shows the cat performing various gestures to the tune. In the 12-second-long video, the cat is seen clapping its paws, swirling, and peering into the camera with its dramatic big eyes.

Later, shared across various social media platforms, the clip – which is equal parts hilarious and sweet - caught people’s attention. Netizens dropped various kinds of comments on the post. There were some who called it “adorable,” several others referred to the video as a “masterpiece.” For others, the post simply made them laugh out loud.

“This is it, this is the best video on this app,” wrote a TikTok user. “That’s actually adorable,” wrote another. “Why can’t I stop laughing,” commented a third.

The users on reddit also dropped similar comments. “A masterpiece!” commented someone. “This is how TikTok should be used,” wrote another. “This is so adorable and I don’t know why I cant stop laughing at it. This video instantly made my day. What a way to start my morning,” excitedly commented another.

Check out how others reacted:

hands down this is the best video i have ever seen in my entire life — abdullah (@abdullah__asf) August 17, 2019

The clip also inspired some to try out similar stunts with their pets. Here’s how some of those clips panned out:

k but what about this one of my pup pic.twitter.com/t4tZdBgh8x — liz (@driggsyy) August 17, 2019

What do you think of this ‘dancing’ cat video?

