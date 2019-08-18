‘Dancing’ cat is Internet’s latest viral craze. Video will impress you too
Set to the song Mr. Sandman sung by The Chordettes in 1954, the video - originally shared on TikTok - shows the cat performing.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:08 IST
If you need a little pick-me-up treat on Sunday, we have something for you that may make you smile. It’s a video of a “dancing” cat that has left many thoroughly entertained and there is a chance that it’ll impress you too.
Set to the song Mr. Sandman sung by The Chordettes in 1954, the video - originally shared on TikTok - shows the cat performing various gestures to the tune. In the 12-second-long video, the cat is seen clapping its paws, swirling, and peering into the camera with its dramatic big eyes.
Later, shared across various social media platforms, the clip – which is equal parts hilarious and sweet - caught people’s attention. Netizens dropped various kinds of comments on the post. There were some who called it “adorable,” several others referred to the video as a “masterpiece.” For others, the post simply made them laugh out loud.
“This is it, this is the best video on this app,” wrote a TikTok user. “That’s actually adorable,” wrote another. “Why can’t I stop laughing,” commented a third.
The users on reddit also dropped similar comments. “A masterpiece!” commented someone. “This is how TikTok should be used,” wrote another. “This is so adorable and I don’t know why I cant stop laughing at it. This video instantly made my day. What a way to start my morning,” excitedly commented another.
Check out how others reacted:
August 17, 2019
August 17, 2019
August 17, 2019
August 17, 2019
hands down this is the best video i have ever seen in my entire life— abdullah (@abdullah__asf) August 17, 2019
The clip also inspired some to try out similar stunts with their pets. Here’s how some of those clips panned out:
I tried pic.twitter.com/E0OKOZ2d3p— Nadiya (@nadiye) August 17, 2019
k but what about this one of my pup pic.twitter.com/t4tZdBgh8x— liz (@driggsyy) August 17, 2019
What do you think of this ‘dancing’ cat video?
Also Read | Anand Mahindra tweets video of dancing kid, makes people happy
First Published: Aug 18, 2019 12:57 IST