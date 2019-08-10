e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Anand Mahindra tweets video of dancing kid, makes people happy

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows a kid kicking a bike to activate its anti-theft alarm.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shared on August 9, the post evoked the right kind of feels in people.
Shared on August 9, the post evoked the right kind of feels in people. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra is probably among of the most social media savvy business tycoons of India. From hilarious to motivating, he keeps on dropping such tweets that evoke all kinds of emotions in tweeple. And, he did it again. This time, by sharing a video of a dancing kid – and the clip is equal parts hilarious and sweet.

“Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun,” Mahindra tweeted along with the video.

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows a kid kicking a bike to activate its anti-theft alarm. It’s when the alarm starts beeping, the fun begins. Instantly, the young boy starts dancing to the tune. With the changing tune of the alarm, the kid introduces new dance moves. His animated facial expressions, besides the comical steps, create an amusing picture.

Shared on August 9, the post evoked the right kind of feels in people and that’s clear from more than 4,54,600 views that it has amassed till now. Additionally, it has also gathered over 56,000 ‘likes’ and about 13,000 retweets.

There was an outflow of varied comments on his post. “Totally made my day,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s being kids without inhibitions, indeed a cool thing,” tweeted another. “This is beyond hilarious” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did you smile after seeing the video?

Also Read | Twitter user nudges Anand Mahindra on his recent post. His response is epic

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:24 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss