Anand Mahindra tweets video of dancing kid, makes people happy

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:31 IST

Anand Mahindra is probably among of the most social media savvy business tycoons of India. From hilarious to motivating, he keeps on dropping such tweets that evoke all kinds of emotions in tweeple. And, he did it again. This time, by sharing a video of a dancing kid – and the clip is equal parts hilarious and sweet.

“Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun,” Mahindra tweeted along with the video.

The video, which is now being shared by many, shows a kid kicking a bike to activate its anti-theft alarm. It’s when the alarm starts beeping, the fun begins. Instantly, the young boy starts dancing to the tune. With the changing tune of the alarm, the kid introduces new dance moves. His animated facial expressions, besides the comical steps, create an amusing picture.

Shared on August 9, the post evoked the right kind of feels in people and that’s clear from more than 4,54,600 views that it has amassed till now. Additionally, it has also gathered over 56,000 ‘likes’ and about 13,000 retweets.

Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun... pic.twitter.com/eYC4MKXRDk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2019

There was an outflow of varied comments on his post. “Totally made my day,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s being kids without inhibitions, indeed a cool thing,” tweeted another. “This is beyond hilarious” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Hahaa, very creative use of what is actually quite annoying. — Sunil Shetty (@ssunil83) August 9, 2019

Yes sir!! thanks for sharing ..I too enjoyed it ,,great creativity by natural choreographer pic.twitter.com/oLXTNNfps5 — Bharamagouda B Dalaw (@BBharamagouda) August 9, 2019

Happiness is everywhere but you need to find 😄😄😂 — Monu Daksh (@monu_daksh) August 9, 2019

Oscar winning actor in making sir 😅😅😅😅 — kiran (@kiranpaic) August 9, 2019

Ohh woww.. talent.. masti.. bachpan.. idea.. — Vaibhav Maheshwari • वैभव • ‏‎ویبھو (@Vaibhav_AAP) August 10, 2019

Hilarious, so in sync with the music. — Monica Kale (@Monica2566) August 9, 2019

Awesome..... Dancing to the tunes🕺😀 — Raghav Saxena (@RaghavS41796150) August 9, 2019

Did you smile after seeing the video?

