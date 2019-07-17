Twitter user nudges Anand Mahindra on his recent post. His response is epic

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has a huge Twitter following and he keeps everyone updated and entertained through his regular posts. Mahindra is not only known to share some uplifting, some funny stories and videos on the micro-blogging site, he often uses the platform to engage with his followers as well. This recent Twitter exchange is a clear example of Mahindra’s relationship with his Twitter followers.

In a recent tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared details about a recent event complete with pictures. While the tweet collected many responses, one particular tweet pointing out the plastic bottles kept in the boardroom, got a special response from Mahindra.

“I think the board room should have Steel Bottle instead of Plastic bottle.. Just an observation sir,” posted the Twitter user.

Mahindra promptly replied to the tweet, agreeing with the Twitter user and even promised necessary action.

Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

Since being shared last evening, the tweet has collected over 2,600 ‘likes’ and nearly 200 retweets. Many have posted reactions to Mahindra’s reply.

“Sir, I am just stunned and speechless by your humble nature. Take a bow! India needs leaders like you,” said one Twitter user. “Bravo! Wish you could help to irradicate this from rest of country,” said another.

What do you think about this exchange?

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 17:58 IST