‘Chaos never looked so beautiful,’ say netizens about this video. See why

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:26 IST

Are you someone who can spend hours watching people fill up an empty canvas with colours? Do you enjoy seeing how artworks are created? If so, then this video, and other such content, posted by this Instagram user, will win your heart. The clip shows one how chaos can look beautiful if only one has the right tools. In this case, the tool is a special calligraphy pen - and of course a talented artist.

The video, an Instagram Reel, has been shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud on his page ‘abhaycalligraphy’. The artist’s page is full of videos showing his beautiful calligraphy skills. This clip shows the artist writing the words ‘beautiful chaos’, and the whole thing is bound to leave you spellbound. This hashtag #OddlySatisfying would perfectly describe this clip. Take a look:

Posted a week ago, the video has collected 87,000 likes and several appreciative comments. Not only have people praised the smooth lettering in the clip, but a few have also even expressed the desire to learn this skill.

“Chaos has never looked so beautiful before,” posted an Instagram user. “This is so satisfying to watch! Amazing work,” shared another. “How can we learn this, please take online classes,” added a third.

The page has several such videos:

What do you think of these videos?