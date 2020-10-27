e-paper
‘Chaos never looked so beautiful,’ say netizens about this video. See why

The video, an Instagram Reel, has been shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud on his page ‘abhaycalligraphy’.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:26 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows calligraphy.
The image shows calligraphy. (Instagram/@abhaycalligraphy)
         

Are you someone who can spend hours watching people fill up an empty canvas with colours? Do you enjoy seeing how artworks are created? If so, then this video, and other such content, posted by this Instagram user, will win your heart. The clip shows one how chaos can look beautiful if only one has the right tools. In this case, the tool is a special calligraphy pen - and of course a talented artist.

The video, an Instagram Reel, has been shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud on his page ‘abhaycalligraphy’. The artist’s page is full of videos showing his beautiful calligraphy skills. This clip shows the artist writing the words ‘beautiful chaos’, and the whole thing is bound to leave you spellbound. This hashtag #OddlySatisfying would perfectly describe this clip. Take a look:

Posted a week ago, the video has collected 87,000 likes and several appreciative comments. Not only have people praised the smooth lettering in the clip, but a few have also even expressed the desire to learn this skill.

“Chaos has never looked so beautiful before,” posted an Instagram user. “This is so satisfying to watch! Amazing work,” shared another. “How can we learn this, please take online classes,” added a third.

The page has several such videos:

View this post on Instagram

Well Happy Birthday to me😇 One more year passed and as you all know this wasn’t an usual year. It’s weird 2020 which is still going on and God knows what’s yet to come. But there are a lot of things I learned this year, sharing some. Warning - Serious Shit Ahead😆 - No matter how prepared we are, there will always be some things we can never be prepared for. (Courtesy - Pandemic) - There will never be a perfect timing for anything. If you want to start just start, if you want to quit just quit, as the NIKE says ‘Just Do it’😁 - No matter how you think you are and what you want to become, there will always be some evil/secrets inside of you. (True in my case) - Adapt to change or Change to Survive. - Not all strangers can be strangers, some can be really good friends too. . Not gonna bore you with that anymore. Hope you’re doing well. Stay Safe. Take Care✌🏻 . . ‘Happy’ using Pentel Touch Sign Pens @pentelofamerica ‘Birthday’ using Speedball B5 nib @speedball_art Paper - JK Excel Bond Ink - Krishna Inks . . . #calligraphymasters #calligraphy #calligrabasics #letteringdaily #brushlettering #fudenosuke #calligraphyvideo #thesatisfyingarts #realtimelettering #brushcalligraphy #calligrafriends #calligraphybeginner #letteringbeginner #thecalligraphyhub #keepwriting #designinspiration #graphicsdesign #handletteringdaily #calligraphypractice #letteringcommunity #letteringvideo #abhaytutorials #handletterer #moderncalligraphy #brushletteringpractice #fontdesign #handletteringpractice #brushpenlettering #handlettering

A post shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud (@abhaycalligraphy) on

View this post on Instagram

You’re Precious even if you don’t know it yet.😌 . . ‘You’re’ using Tombow Fudenosuke ‘Precious’ using Speedball B5 nib @speedball_art Paper - JK Excel Bond Ink - Krishna Inks . . . #calligraphymasters #calligraphy #calligrabasics #letteringdaily #brushlettering #fudenosuke #calligraphyvideo #thesatisfyingarts #realtimelettering #brushcalligraphy #calligrafriends #calligraphybeginner #letteringbeginner #thecalligraphyhub #keepwriting #designinspiration #graphicsdesign #handletteringdaily #calligraphypractice #letteringcommunity #letteringvideo #abhaytutorials #handletterer #moderncalligraphy #brushletteringpractice #fontdesign #handletteringpractice #brushpenlettering #handlettering

A post shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud (@abhaycalligraphy) on

View this post on Instagram

Perfectly Imperfect. I know you’re not perfect but you’re perfect for me❤️ . . ‘Perfectly’ using Pentel Touch Sign Pens @pentelofamerica ‘imperfect’ using Speedball B5 nib @speedball_art Paper - JK Excel Bond . . . #calligraphymasters #calligraphy #calligrabasics #letteringdaily #brushlettering #fudenosuke #calligraphyvideo #thesatisfyingarts #realtimelettering #brushcalligraphy #calligrafriends #calligraphybeginner #letteringbeginner #thecalligraphyhub #keepwriting #designinspiration #graphicsdesign #handletteringdaily #calligraphypractice #letteringcommunity #letteringvideo #abhaytutorials #handletterer #moderncalligraphy #brushletteringpractice #fontdesign #handletteringpractice #brushpenlettering #handlettering

A post shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud (@abhaycalligraphy) on

View this post on Instagram

With changing weather it becomes more important. Stay Safe. Drink more🍻 . Want to learn Brush Calligraphy, enrol in my Beginner friendly weekdays classes where we start from scratch. Next batch starting 12th October. DM to register. . . Pen - Pentel Touch Sign Pens @pentelofamerica Paper - JK Excel Bond . . . #calligraphymasters #calligraphy #calligrabasics #letteringdaily #brushlettering #fudenosuke #calligraphyvideo #thesatisfyingarts #realtimelettering #brushcalligraphy #calligrafriends #calligraphybeginner #letteringbeginner #thecalligraphyhub #keepwriting #designinspiration #graphicsdesign #handletteringdaily #calligraphypractice #letteringcommunity #letteringvideo #abhaytutorials #handletterer #moderncalligraphy #brushletteringpractice #fontdesign #handletteringpractice #brushpenlettering #handlettering

A post shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud (@abhaycalligraphy) on

What do you think of these videos?

