Chennai man’s post on blood-stained band-aid in food prompts Swiggy to take action

If you frequently order food online, this story will make you squeamish. A man in Chennai recently took to Facebook to complain about his recent order from food delivery service Swiggy. Balamurugan Deenadayalan had ordered food from a local eatery recently. Half-way through his meal, he found a blood-stained band-aid in the food. Deenadayalan’s post about the incident has since collected many shocked reactions and prompted Swiggy to suspend the restaurant until further investigation.

In a post to Swiggy on February 10, Deenadayalan wrote about finding the band-aid in the Chicken Schezwan Chopsuey he had ordered. “Contacted restaurant and they aren’t sensitive and offering replacement for the food! Who again wants to eat such contaminated food!” he wrote on Facebook, adding that Swiggy wasn’t replying to his complaint either.

“Want to badly sue both restuarent and Swiggy too for partnering with restuarent which doesn’t practice general hygienic method like using hand glove or not allowing any kitchen staff with injured fingers/hands in the kitchen(sic)!” he added.

Deenadayalan also added a comment to his post asking Swiggy why they were still accepting orders to the restaurant despite his complaint a day earlier. However, he later posted about his conversation with the restaurant’s owner:

Swiggy replied to Deenadayalan’s post and comments, and also shared a statement about the incident.

“We understand that consumers trust Swiggy with their health and safety, and are committed to working with restaurants to ensure that only hygienic and quality food is delivered to them. We deeply regret the issue faced by one of our users and apologize for the angst it has caused. This is certainly not the level of service we intend to promote. ‎While the restaurant has acknowledged a lapse at its end, based on the complaint, we have suspended this outlet pending further investigation by an external agency. Swiggy conducts stringent third-party hygiene audits across our restaurant partner network- regularly, and is invested in working with them to ensure a safe and delightful food experience for our consumers.”

Meanwhile, the post has collected quite a few shocked reactions from people on Facebook.

“Omg, I’m a regular swiggy user… I want stop using swiggy or any order from restaurant, this sucks,” says one Facebook user. “Disgusting. Makes me want to puke. Swiggy should only associate with restaurants that undergo periodical checks by the food and hygiene dept,” says another.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:56 IST