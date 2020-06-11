Chimpanzee feeds a school of fish, video is an instant mood lifter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:09 IST

A video involving a chimpanzee and a school of fish is spreading joy among people as it’s an absolute delight to watch. The clip, which has now won people over, shows a simple yet amazing incident – a chimpanzee feeding the fish.

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the 14-second-long video was tweeted just a few hours ago. It shows the primate sitting on a platform above a water body that looks like a pond. A group of white-coloured fish is seen playing in the water.

A few seconds into the clip, the primate picks up food from a plate kept beside it and puts it in water. Within seconds, the fish rush to the food and finish it.

“Chimpanzees are 98% humans,” Nanda wrote along. He then added that feeding fish is “one of the finest stress busters.” He ended his tweet by advising people to try the same.

Chimpanzees are 98% humans😊

Feeding fish is one of the finest stress busters. Try for ur self. pic.twitter.com/9Cx4izwUsF — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2020

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7,000 views – and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some expressed their wonder, there were a few who thanked Nanda for sharing such a sweet video.

“Awww! Absolutely love this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice post. Thanks for sharing,” expressed another. “Wow, almost human-like emotions,” commented a third. “What a great video sir,” tweeted a fourth.

What do you think of the video?