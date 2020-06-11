e-paper
Chimpanzee feeds a school of fish, video is an instant mood lifter

The video of the chimpanzee feeding a group of fish has now won people over.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the Chimpanzee sitting on a platform above the water body.
The image shows the Chimpanzee sitting on a platform above the water body. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

A video involving a chimpanzee and a school of fish is spreading joy among people as it’s an absolute delight to watch. The clip, which has now won people over, shows a simple yet amazing incident – a chimpanzee feeding the fish.

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the 14-second-long video was tweeted just a few hours ago. It shows the primate sitting on a platform above a water body that looks like a pond. A group of white-coloured fish is seen playing in the water.

A few seconds into the clip, the primate picks up food from a plate kept beside it and puts it in water. Within seconds, the fish rush to the food and finish it.

“Chimpanzees are 98% humans,” Nanda wrote along. He then added that feeding fish is “one of the finest stress busters.” He ended his tweet by advising people to try the same.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7,000 views – and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some expressed their wonder, there were a few who thanked Nanda for sharing such a sweet video.

“Awww! Absolutely love this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice post. Thanks for sharing,” expressed another. “Wow, almost human-like emotions,” commented a third. “What a great video sir,” tweeted a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

