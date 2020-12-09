e-paper
Chris Evans' woke up to see the sweetest thing ever… his dog staring at him. Watch

Chris Evans’ woke up to see the sweetest thing ever… his dog staring at him. Watch

“Dodger and Chris Evans always make my day,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Chris Evans’ dog named Dodger.
The image shows Chris Evans’ dog named Dodger. (Instagram/@chrisevans)
         

It’s no secret that Chris Evans loves his dog Dodger. He often takes to Intagram to share sweet moments of interaction with his lovely pet. His recent post is no different and it may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. Alongside, the caption that Captain America shared may also make you giggle hard.

“When I opened my eyes this morning, he was wide awake just staring at me. If a person did this it would be unsettling. When a dog does it, it’s hilarious,” Evans wrote. The video shows the cute pooch doing exactly what described in the caption and that too in a totally adorable manner.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over a million views and the numbers are only increasing. Expectedly, people couldn’t control their excitement while commenting about the lovely clip.

“Dodger and Chris Evans always make my day,” wrote an Instagram user. Truth be told, it made our day too. “That is so cute,” expressed another. “He is so wholesome,” commented a third. “Aww, he loves you,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Chris Evans tried to give his dog a haircut. ‘It went so wrong, so fast’

