Home / It's Viral / Chris Evans tried to give his dog a haircut. ‘It went so wrong, so fast’

Chris Evans tried to give his dog a haircut. ‘It went so wrong, so fast’

Chris Evans dog Dodger may have a bone to pick with him but let’s just agree, he doesn’t look that bad furreal

it-s-viral Updated: May 05, 2020 16:11 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals,” Chris Evans tweeted.
“It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals,” Chris Evans tweeted. (Twitter/@ChrisEvans)
         

People are having to figure out a new way of life without salons to turn to for their hair woes during these days. Social media is flooded with videos and photos of people trying to give themselves, their partners or even their pets haircuts - and most of these are hilarious given how weird things turn out. But don’t feel bad if you’re among these people - even Captain America didn’t quite get it right. No, he didn’t try to give himself a haircut but his dog Dodger may have a bone to pick with him.

In a tweet posted last evening, Evans explained what went down when he took matters ‘better left to professionals’ in his own hands.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it,” wrote Evans in his tweet.

Sadly for Dodger, things didn’t quite turn out as expected. “It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals,” he added.

Evans went on to say that while Dodger hadn’t seen the mirror (until he posted this tweet, at least), he told the doggo he looked great.

Alright, let’s just agree Dodger doesn’t look that bad, furreal.

The hilarious tweet has amassed over 1.8 lakh likes and more than 15,600 retweets - and counting. The comments section of the tweet is full of some funny, some sympathetic comments along with pictures of other pets who had to endure their hoomans’ styling fails.

“I’m gonna quote my hairdresser (when I cut my own bangs a couple of years ago) here: ‘please don’t do that again’,” commented a Twitter user. “You better give him extra love for that atrocity!” wrote another. “Has Dodger retained a lawyer?” joked a third.

Here are some more reactions:

 We’re sure Dodger doesn’t mind. Just look at him with his favourite hooman:

And here’s how they met for the first time:

So what do you think about Chris Evans and his hairlarious tweet?

