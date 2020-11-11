e-paper
Chris Nikic becomes first athlete with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon, says 'anything is possible'

Chris Nikic becomes first athlete with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon, says ‘anything is possible’

Chris Nikic efforts have earned him a place in the Guinness World Records.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Florida
“A year ago I wrote ‘Chris World Champ’. Anything is Possible,” Chris Nikic wrote on Twitter.
"A year ago I wrote 'Chris World Champ'. Anything is Possible," Chris Nikic wrote on Twitter.
         

Chris Nikic, a man from Florida, became the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete the Ironman triathlon on Saturday (local time) at the Florida Panhandle event. Not only this, his efforts have earned him a place in the Guinness World Records.

“It’s official! Florida athlete @ChrisNikic is an IRONMAN,” The Special Olympics announced the news on Twitter.

According to Fox News, Nikic and his guide Dan Grieb crossed the finish line of Ironman Florida on November 7 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

As per the organisation’s report to Fox News, the triathlon had a time limit of 17-hour, consisted of a 2.4-mile swim, 122 miles on a bicycle, and a marathon-length run, to be completed within the time limit. Nikic crossed the finish line after 16 hours, 46 minutes and 9 seconds, according to Guinness World Records.

“A year ago I wrote ‘Chris World Champ’. Anything is Possible,” wrote Nikic on Twitter, who has undergone two heart surgeries and multiple ear canal reconstructions.

The 21-year-old, who made history at the Florida Panhandle event, is hoping to qualify for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

According to Fox News, Sherry Wheelock, the president and CEO of Florida’s Special Olympics organisation said, “Special Olympics Florida is incredibly proud of Chris Nikic and the work he’s put in over the last few years to achieve this monumental goal. Chris has become a hero to many athletes, fans, and individuals across Florida and around the country. He is an inspiration to us all, and we couldn’t be prouder of his remarkable accomplishments.”

“From the time he was born, we were told by everyone that he’d never do anything or amount to anything or be able to accomplish anything [beyond] being able to tie his own shoes, and we believed them for the longest time.” Nikic’s father said in an interview, after his son’s achievement.

In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
Brett Lee picks 2 young Indian cricketers as ‘most impressive’ part of IPL
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
