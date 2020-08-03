e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Clip of bathing baby tapir will make you want to take a dip in water

Clip of bathing baby tapir will make you want to take a dip in water

“Such a cute little watermelon! Tapirs are my absolute favourites!” wrote an individual.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 03, 2020 08:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Video of this baby tapir enjoying a cool dip in the water may make you smile.
Video of this baby tapir enjoying a cool dip in the water may make you smile.(Facebook/@Woodland Park Zoo)
         

To get respite from soaring temperature, taking a shower is often the easy way out. However, it’s not just humans who love taking a long dip in the waters. Case in point is the video of this baby tapir enjoying a cool dip in the water. Chances are the video will make you want to do the same.

Shared on Woodland Park Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video is 42 seconds of pure joy. “The baby tapir takes a dip! Mom, Ulan, is an excellent swim coach and the little tapir is a natural in the deeper water. Follow all things,” reads the post’s caption.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 21,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 1,000 likes. People had various things to say about this too cute to handle video. There were also some who couldn’t stop gushing over the video.

“Such a cute little watermelon! Tapirs are my absolute favourites!” wrote a Facebook user. “Looks so refreshing, I’d love to join him!” commented another. “So cute as he enjoys a dip during this hot weather,” expressed a third. “Cutest swimmer I ever saw,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Patrolling protocols in works after de-escalation on Ladakh LAC
Patrolling protocols in works after de-escalation on Ladakh LAC
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
‘Sacred thread of love’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan
‘Sacred thread of love’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan
Silver lining as Covid-19 recoveries see big spike
Silver lining as Covid-19 recoveries see big spike
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Who should be the first in line for Covid-19 vaccine? Experts debate
Who should be the first in line for Covid-19 vaccine? Experts debate
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In