ADVERTISEMENT
Clip showing creation of amazing cowboy clay structure wows netizens. Watch

This video was originally shared on an Instagram account named @craftyartsculpture.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 18:51 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a clay structure.
The image shows a clay structure.
         

If you’re a clay craft enthusiast or just generally searching for some wow-worthy content, then look no further. This recording which shows an artist creating a cowboy clay sculpture, from start to finish, is awe-inducing. Watching the video may leave you with a desire to share it with others so that they can enjoy this incredible clip as well.

Though the video was initially shared on Instagram in August, it is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being posted on Reddit on October 15. The almost six-minute-long clip has been shared alongside a caption reading, “Amazing sculpting out of clay from start to the end. Credit: Crafty Art”.

The recording initially shows the artist creating a structure for the sculpture using wires. Then, comes the aluminium and after that the clay. The artist creates different shapes and designs on the clay to give the figure a realistic look.

Check out the video to see the laborious process and its marvellous result:

Amazing sculpting out of clay from start to the end. Credit: Crafty Art from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this post has accumulated almost 70,500 upvotes and nearly 1,500 comments.

Here are some appreciative words that Redditors left in the comments section. One person said, “The effort behind this is immeasurable! Absolutely fantastic”.

Another individual wrote, “More! More! This guy should just sculpt all of the things”. “Damn! Watched this three times already...” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did it leave you amazed? Did you watch it on a loop too?

