e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cop moves vehicle on fire with using own car, saves the day. Watch

Cop moves vehicle on fire with using own car, saves the day. Watch

Stafford Police Department shared the video on Twitter which shows the officer saving the day.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the police car removing the vehicle on fire.
The image shows the police car removing the vehicle on fire. (Twitter/@StaffordPolice)
         

Police are the superheroes without capes who often go the extra mile to make sure others stay safe, often at the risk of their own safety. A recent incident involving a cop and a burning car aptly showcases that. A video of the incident shows how the officer carefully moved a car which went up in flames in the drive through of an eatery.

“Officer Oler arrived just in time to assist with a vehicle fire at the Taco Bell drive through today. Great job Officer Oler!” Stafford Police Department tweeted and shared the video. The video captures the officer using his own vehicle to move the car on fire away from the restaurant. Officer Oler’s quick-thinking saved the day and averted a tragedy.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has gathered close to 62,000 views. People are simply amazed by the officer’s act and say so in their comments.

“Good work by the police department... hope everyone is safe,” praises a Twitter user. “Wow!” expresses another. “So brave,” tweets a third. “Well done and quick thinking! Saved the building for sure,” writes a third.

Here’s how others have showed their appreciation:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read |Brave Uttarakhand cop saves man from drowning. Twitter salutes swift action

tags
top news
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
LIVE: United States’ GDP collapses by 4.8% due to Covid-19 in Q1
LIVE: United States’ GDP collapses by 4.8% due to Covid-19 in Q1
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper