Brave Uttarakhand cop saves man from drowning. Twitter salutes swift action

A dramatic video shows the moment a policeman risked his life to save a man from drowning. The policeman is now winning a ton of praise from people on Twitter, many of whom have commented about his commendable effort. Posted by Uttarakhand Police on Twitter, the clip shows the cop swimming up to the man being swept in the strong current of the river Ganga and helping him towards safety.

Posted in Hindi, the tweet details how Haryana resident Vishal slipped while at Kangra Ghat in Haridwar. Policeman Sunny noticed him and sprang into action. He swam towards Vishal and eventually managed to save him.

The video, since being shared on July 20, has collected over 8,100 ‘likes’ and more than 2,100 retweets. Several people have posted their reaction the video.

रोंगटे खड़े हो गए मेरे ये मंजर देख के 😣😔

पुलिस के इस जवान के लिए तहे दिल से सुक्रिया।। भगवान उसकी लंबी आयु दे — awanish ray (@awakundan) July 21, 2019

wahh salute to UK police — VANDANA CHAUDHARY 👸 (@vandana10652421) July 21, 2019

विशाल जी की जान बचाने के लिए उत्तराखंड पुलिस का बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद — Dharmendra Shivaji (@Dharmen12963838) July 22, 2019

We are proud of you Sunny .God bless you — MunniPant (@MunniPant) July 20, 2019

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 19:19 IST