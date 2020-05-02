Cops clap as train from Kota leaves for Jharkhand carrying stranded students. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 02, 2020 12:55 IST

On May 1, the government started special trains to carry migrant labourers, students, and others stranded in different parts of the country to their home states. Yesterday, one such train started from Kota, Rajasthan for Jharkhand carrying a batch of students stranded in the city amid lockdown.

Kota is known for its educational institutions that train people for different competitive examinations. With government declaring nationwide lockdown, the students studying there got stuck, unable to return to their home states. And now they’re finally returning home.

A video of one such train filled with passengers has now being shared on Twitter by Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS).

“1449 coaching students left for #Jharkhand in a special train last night from Kota, Rajasthan,” they tweeted and shared a heartening video. In the video, as the train leaves the station, the policemen and other railway personnel standing on the platform claps – as if to wish a safe journey to the students.

These special trains are running from point to point, without any stops while following the standard health and safety protocols.