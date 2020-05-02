e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cops clap as train from Kota leaves for Jharkhand carrying stranded students. Watch

Cops clap as train from Kota leaves for Jharkhand carrying stranded students. Watch

“1449 coaching students left for #Jharkhand in a special train last night from Kota, Rajasthan,” PBNS tweeted and shared the video.

it-s-viral Updated: May 02, 2020 12:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows cops clapping as the train leave the platform.
The image shows cops clapping as the train leave the platform. (Twitter/Prasar Bharati News Services)
         

On May 1, the government started special trains to carry migrant labourers, students, and others stranded in different parts of the country to their home states. Yesterday, one such train started from Kota, Rajasthan for Jharkhand carrying a batch of students stranded in the city amid lockdown.

Kota is known for its educational institutions that train people for different competitive examinations. With government declaring nationwide lockdown, the students studying there got stuck, unable to return to their home states. And now they’re finally returning home.

A video of one such train filled with passengers has now being shared on Twitter by Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS).

“1449 coaching students left for #Jharkhand in a special train last night from Kota, Rajasthan,” they tweeted and shared a heartening video. In the video, as the train leaves the station, the policemen and other railway personnel standing on the platform claps – as if to wish a safe journey to the students.

These special trains are running from point to point, without any stops while following the standard health and safety protocols.

tags
top news
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper