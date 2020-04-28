e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cyberabad Police comes to rescue of street dogs, launches initiative

Cyberabad Police comes to rescue of street dogs, launches initiative

Apart from feeding them, as many as 300 pots would be placed in different parts of the city filled with water for the street dogs.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
The image shows a stray dog (representational image).
The image shows a stray dog (representational image). (Pixabey)
         

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Cyberabad Police here have launched an initiative to feed street dogs in association with various animal welfare and other organisations.

As a part of the initiative, the stakeholders have decided to feed around 1,500 street dogs daily in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits, an official release said.

Apart from feeding them, as many as 300 pots would be placed in different parts of the city filled with water for the street dogs, it said.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said : “Dogs become aggressive due to the lack of water and food. We need to shower the same affection on beings who cannot speak. A total of 100 volunteers are working for the cause.”

The Commissioner also urged the public to inform police about hungry stray dogs moving in packs in residential areas by dialling 9490617440.

The volunteers will reach out to the area to feed the hungry canines, the top officer said.

Cyberabad is one of the three Police Commissionerates covering Hyderabad and its adjoining areas.

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s plan to evacuate Indians, blue-collar workers have the first right
In PM Modi’s plan to evacuate Indians, blue-collar workers have the first right
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
Covid-19 lockdown: Wall built at TN-Andhra border demolished after protest
Covid-19 lockdown: Wall built at TN-Andhra border demolished after protest
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper