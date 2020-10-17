‘Copy and paste but change what the bunny is holding’ trend takes over Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:09 IST

Twitter, much like any other social media platform, often presents people with trends which may make one think “Why on Earth is this trending!”. Having said that, some of these trends are absolutely hilarious and often make people giggle hard. The latest inclusion to that list is ‘Copy and paste but change what the bunny is holding’ trend.

Are you wondering how this trend works? Take a look at this tweet by Caitríona Balfe, famous for playing the role of Claire Fraser in the Outlander series, which will make things clearer for you.

Copy and paste but change what the bunny is holding

(\_/)

( •_•)

/ >👽 — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 16, 2020

And, here are some of the replies on her tweet:

(\_/)

( •_•)

/ >🔪 things took a turn — Mushka 🍎 (@mushka_mushk) October 16, 2020

Now, people can’t stop sharing the tweet where the rabbit is holding all sorts of things. In this tweet, it’s holding something which many may need as soon as they wake up in the morning and also several times throughout the day. Can you guess what it is?

Copy and paste but change what the bunny is holding

(\_/)

( •_•)

/ > ☕



This bunny needs coffee to get through today 😫 https://t.co/T3B54pDcr3 — Zenobia | ThatZenBlog 🌻 (@thatzenblog) October 17, 2020

What this bunny is holding is a necessity of the present time. It’s a mask.

Copy and paste but change what the bunny is holding

(\_/)

( •_•)

/ >😷... Mask #COVID19 https://t.co/LuCzhsKfAU — MIЯVΛƬ ..Smile (@mirvatalasnag) October 17, 2020

Here are some more examples of the fine trend. Check and prepare to giggle:

Copy and paste but change what the bunny is holding

(\_/)

( •_•)

/ >🌎 — livevamaria (@EvaNoblezada) October 17, 2020

Copy and paste but change what the bunny is holding

(\_/)

( •_•)

/ >📚 https://t.co/lYmt6MsPc7 — CyberPhunk 2077 🌵🍉 (@ThisIsSheebs) October 17, 2020

What would you want the bunny to hold under this trend?