Home / It's Viral / ‘Cosmic cascade’ captured by Hubble telescope is stunningly beautiful

‘Cosmic cascade’ captured by Hubble telescope is stunningly beautiful

The post details that the blue colour indicates that the stars are hot. In fact, some of them are hotter than our sun.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 08:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the ‘cosmic cascade’.
The image shows the ‘cosmic cascade’.(Instagram/@nasagoddard)
         

The space outside our Blue Planet has always been an object of fascination for many. Thanks to the technological advancements, we now know a little about the vast outer space. Also, the social media profiles maintained by various space agencies give us a chance to catch glimpses of those worlds. The latest post in the profile @nasagoddard is that of a ‘cosmic cascade’. And to say that it’s mesmerising is an understatement.

“Hubble caught a cosmic cascade,” says the caption. In a few lines, the post describes that the image shows the galaxy UGCA 193 in the constellation of Sextans. “Looking rather like a waterfall, UGCA 193 appears to host many young stars, especially in the lower portion of this view, creating a striking blue haze and the sense that the stars are falling from ‘above’,” it further explains.

It then details that the blue colour indicates that the stars are hot. In fact, some of them are hotter than our sun.

Take a look at the entire post here:

View this post on Instagram

Hubble caught a cosmic cascade! 💧💧💫 The galaxy UGCA 193, seen here by @NASAHubble, is a galaxy in the constellation of Sextans (the Sextant). Looking rather like a waterfall, UGCA 193 appears to host many young stars, especially in the lower portion of this view, creating a striking blue haze and the sense that the stars are falling from "above." The blue color of UGCA 193 indicates the stars that we see are hot — some more than six times hotter than our Sun. We know that cooler stars appear to our eyes as redder, and hotter stars appear bluer. A star’s surface temperature and color are also linked to its mass, with heavier stars "burning" at higher temperatures, resulting in a blue glow from their surfaces. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Tully; Acknowledgment: Gagandeep Anand #nasagoddard #Hubble #space #science #astronomy #spaceimage #spacepic #nasa

A post shared by NASA Goddard (@nasagoddard) on

Since being on November 6, the post has received 11,200 likes. It has also received tons of comments from amazed netizens.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is insanely good,” expressed another. “Amazing,” said a third.

What do you think of the image?

